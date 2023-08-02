News To Go: August 2, 2023
At least 20 people have been reported dead so far.
The 376-pound gator got some attention.
Kathleen Goforth said she took her Model Y on a 9-day road trip through a rural area and worked with a motel to get creative for their charging needs.
Ken McMeikan, chief executive of motorway service station operator Moto Hospitality, warned that there is not enough capacity to power charging points for electric vehicles.
Divers captured the shocking footage of an orca tearing a shark open and "slurping" out its liver, a hunting technique that is rarely observed by humans.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
As August kicks off with high heat across the Prairies, a widespread thunderstorm threats hangs on for days to come.
Fueling a regular F-150 and charging a Lightning might cost the same, but fueling entry and midlevel cars still costs less than plugging them in.
An unusually hot and dry summer in Central Alberta has left cattle watering holes that were full last year completely empty. It's the kind of dramatic shift that climate scientists have long warned about, but many ranchers here remain unsure.
None are expected to be a threat to Florida.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
TORONTO — The City of Toronto is assessing trees in a popular park after a woman who was struck by a falling branch last week died of her injuries. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was sending her condolences to the loved ones of Pari Nadimi, a 71-year-old owner of an art gallery who has been identified in media reports as the person who died after being hit by a branch in Trinity Bellwoods Park. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Pari Nadimi," Chow tweeted on Tuesday. "I know tha
The creature was found in the upper Niger River. Experts found a second new species in Liberia.
Hundreds of people are being allowed to return to their homes in Osoyoos in southern British Columbia after winds pushed back a wildfire that threatened the town over the weekend. The community endured a terrifying night on Saturday after the Eagle Bluff fire crossed the border with the United States and surged over hills overlooking Osoyoos, lighting the night sky orange as firefighters battled to save the town. But the town's mayor, Sue McKortoff, said Monday the town and its tourism industry
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
STORY: During heatwaves, the ground really is like lava.This graphic shows two surfaces heating up on a typical hot summer day.One is grass, one is asphalt.The grass heats up roughly in line with the air to 104 degrees Fahrenheit while asphalt heats to 149. On the hottest days though this can reach 180. This is "skin burning territory", and it only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. During heatwaves in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.Surface temperatures also play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets.During heatwaves warm surfaces transfer their heat back to the surrounding air, increasing the overall air temperature. That leads to "urban heat islands".It’s a term used by climatologists for areas within cities that experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.That’s because natural and permeable surfaces like grass or soil which absorb less heat have been replaced by impermeable construction materials like asphalt or concrete which are capable of absorbing as much as 95% of the sun's energy.These are also areas with high concentrations of people. In Europe, nearly half of schools and hospitals in cities are located in urban heat islands, The EU’s environment agency says this is exposing vulnerable populations to health-threatening temperatures as climate change impacts worsen.In cities with 1 million people or more, the annual mean air temperature can be up to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.These thermal satellite images reveal cities' thermal profiles and show the difference parks make to a cities' temperature demonstrating the critical balance between urban development and green spaces.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The horseshoe crab has been scuttling in the ocean and tidal pools for more than 400 million years, playing a vital role in the East Coast ecosystem along with being a prized item for fishing bait and medical research. Its blue blood is harvested for medical researchers and used by drug and medical device makers to test for dangerous impurities in vaccines, prosthetics and intravenous drugs. The crabs are used by fishing crews as bait to catch eels and sea snails. And thei
B.C. has experienced an unprecedented wildfire season that has had a devastating impact on many wildlife species, but some of the animal kingdom's smallest citizens have adapted to thrive in this challenging environment.Dezene Huber, an ecosystem science professor at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), explains that there are certain insects, like woodboring beetles — which he calls "pyrophilic insects" — that actually seek out fire and smoke. "These woodboring beetles…fly toward
Bird watchers have flocked to the Ken Euers Nature Area in Wisconsin for a look at a roseate spoonbill, a bird not seen in the state since 1845.
This story is part of an ongoing CBC Nova Scotia series examining how the province is managing its record-setting population boom after decades of limited growth.Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is fond of using the phrase "more, faster" when discussing health care in the province, but the tagline could just as easily be applied to his goal for growing the population.After crawling at a snail's pace for years, the number of Nova Scotians topped the one million mark for the first time in December