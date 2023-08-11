News 5's Rob Powers interviews Browns legend Joe Thomas
News 5's anchor Rob Powers got to interview Browns legend Joe Thomas after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
Tai Tuivasa tasted Sergei Pavlovich's power right off the bat.
Despite Jake Paul continuously poking at Dana White, the UFC president remains unfazed.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
“I didn’t need to do it and I apologize for it,” he said emphatically.
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Mason Crosby remains unsigned, but with a series of videos he's reminding NFL teams that he should be on a roster for the 2023 season.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
Adding to the chorus of critics after Orioles TV announcer Kevin Brown was taken off the air, Al Michaels doesn't mince words in recent ESPN interview.
After his appearance at a conference, the Duke of Sussex traveled from Japan to Singapore where he will play polo for his charity Sentebale
MONTREAL — It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening. Fernandez will now face of Danielle Collins in the round of 16. “I was able to get to a point today where I was feeling more in control, and that’s what we want so I was able to execute the game plan,” said Fernandez. “I think the adrenalin plays a big part of it. I know the work that I’ve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — C.J. Stroud had a short and at times shaky NFL debut, Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tank Dell and the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 20-9 in the teams' preseason opener Thursday night. Stroud, drafted second overall out of Ohio State, played the first two series and went 2 of 4 for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed twice for 6 yards and was sacked once. Mills — who started 15 games last season — took over for Stroud and finished
SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban Thursday following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England adv
Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn didn't pull any punches when talking about the USWNT's "big mouths" at the World Cup.
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport's four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.
After watching them box, Daniel Cormier doubts Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz in MMA.
VANCOUVER — Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million. Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss centre, arrives in Vancouver after spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He contributed 29 goals and 31 assists in 161 games with the Wings. Suter broke into the NHL as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, recording 14
The author took a photo of her outfit in 2014 and someone pointed out her shadow looked like Lionel Messi's face. It has gone viral multiple times.
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Mery "Xisxa" Perelló, welcomed their first child together in October 2022
Liverpool have reached an agreement to buy Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion for a British record £111 million.