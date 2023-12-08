News 5's Danita Harris shares the magic of reading with students
On Thursday, News 5's Danita Harris visited the Louis Stokes Head Start Center and shared the magic of reading with students.
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm has admitted that signing with LIV Golf in a record deal worth upwards of £450 million is a “big risk” to his Ryder Cup Cup future.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After a underwhelming 2023 season, the New York Yankees acquired star OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Here's their new projected lineup.
The "NFL on Sunday" broadcaster shared some additional reporting she picked up from the Eagles-49ers game on her "Calm Down" podcast
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
Free agent outfielder Joc Pederson sent baseball fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post that seemed to announce his next team.
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
They say death and taxes are the only two certainties in life but a winter crisis at Manchester United seems to have been a staple for years now.
Jan Blachowicz expressed "anger and sadness" in a statement where he explained why he had to pull out of UFC 297.
Shaw has said that his social media activity after Manchester United’s win over Chelsea was ‘not intentional’
How long does Kyle Lowry want to play? Does he want to retire as a member of the Raptors? Lowry discussed those questions and more when speaking to the media in Toronto on Wednesday.
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. Both teams announced the trade late Wednesday night. It's the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two
Rory McIlroy says the European Tour will have no choice but to rewrite the rules and ensure Jon Rahm can compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks Leon Edwards will be too much for Colby Covington at UFC 296.