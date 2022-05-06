Newlyweds Elated as Sports Fans Photobomb Wedding Photo in Frankfurt

A newlywed couple had an unlikely memory to treasure when sports fans photobombed them ahead of a UEFA Europa League semi-final tie between West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt on Thursday, May 5.

In the footage posted by Bailey Bigwood, the couple can be seen posing for photographs on a raises plinth in Frankfurt’s Romerberg Platz, before a large crowd swarms around them.

Many of the crowd shout “Irons,” a phrase synonymous with the east London soccer club.

West Ham fans’ European dream was ended later in the evening however, as they lost 1-0 (3-1 on aggregate) in the tie. Credit: Bailey Bigwood via Storyful

