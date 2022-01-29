Newcomers solving the mystery of the right winter boot
For many moving here from warmer countries one of the hardest challenges is figuring out the best boots to buy for their first winter.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week
WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi
Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.
Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12
Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M
Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu
The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House
Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed Detroit to get within one goal. DeBrincat's empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought. Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scor