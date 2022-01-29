Newcomers solving the mystery of the right winter boot

CBC

This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog