Newcastle beat Chelsea 4-1 (25th November 2023)

Second-half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon helped Newcastle return to winning ways in the Premier League with an emphatic victory over Chelsea at St James' Park.Lascelles' free header from Gordon's cross gave the Magpies a 2-1 lead on the hour mark, before Joelinton capitalised on a Thiago Silva error to double the hosts' advantage just 90 seconds later.And Gordon netted his fifth of the season with seven minutes remaining to put the seal on a comprehensive victory for Newcastle, who lost at Bournemouth in their previous match.Fit-again Alexander Isak had opened the scoring in an entertaining first half, sending a composed finish beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from 17-year-old Lewis Miley's threaded pass.