Newborn found dead in a central Phoenix street

A newborn baby was found dead in a central Phoenix street Saturday.

Latest Stories

  • King Charles to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II with Remembrance Day wreath

    The monarch will lay the wreath at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

  • Jennifer Lopez Wears Adorable ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace In Sexy White Dress

    Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel of photos from a charity event poker night, and referenced husband Ben Affleck with a sweet tribute necklace.

  • The drama filled history of Buying Beverly Hills' The Agency

    Buying Beverly Hills is the show of the week on Netflix, but many viewers have been asking about The Agency's history and why Mauricio doesn't discuss his career beginnings.

  • Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'

    "It was just so many fun memories," Paris Hilton tells PEOPLE of her three-day wedding celebrations with husband Carter Reum

  • Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Naked Dress with Daughter Sterling in Maternity Photo Shoot

    Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes will soon welcome their second baby together, a son

  • Thick Snow Sweeps Across Michigan-Canada Border Amid Winter Weather Warnings

    Thick snow swept across parts of Michigan on Saturday, November 12, amid winter weather warnings in the region.Footage captured by Michael LaBeau shows the heavy snow in Grosse Ile, a township near the Canadian border, on Saturday morning.The National Weather Service warned of lake effect snow and slippery road conditions, and said the winter weather warning would remain in the area until Sunday afternoon. Credit: Michael LaBeau via Storyful

  • Snow squalls to create dangerous travel across southern Ontario Sunday

    Cold and snow will take over the weekend forecast in southern Ontario, with lake-effect snow bringing 10-20+ cm for some and creating dangerous travel conditions.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Worst expansion seasons in NHL history

    The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest franchise, but where do they rank among the worst expansion teams in league history?

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic