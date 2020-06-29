'I Have Never Seen This Before': Onlooker Amazed by Helicopter Power Line Work

A worker sat on a platform that dangled beneath a flying helicopter as they performed maintenance on a power line, in Richardton, North Dakota.

Erin Sio filmed a video on May 25 which shows a person putting small round objects on the power line from a dizzying height. While working, the worker waves at the recorder, the video goes on to show.

“I have never seen this before,” Sio told Storyful.

A local power company released a photo that showed a helicopter being used to maintain a power line in a similar way. It appears that the worker in the video was placing bird diverters on the power line. Credit: Erin Sio via Storyful