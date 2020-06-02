'He will never see her grow up' -tearful mother of George Floyd's daughter
Washington addressed reporters at Minneapolis City Hall with her and Floyd's daughter, Gianna, beside her.
The death last week of Floyd, an unarmed black man, as a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, unleashed a wave of outrage in cities around the United States about the treatment of black Americans, further polarizing a country politically and racially.
The demonstrations have been largely peaceful but have turned violent in many cities after dark, with some violent clashes between protesters and authorities.
