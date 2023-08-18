'Never saw any signs': Brother, uncle of quadruple murder-suicide victims speaks out
'Never saw any signs': Brother, uncle of quadruple murder-suicide victims speaks out
'Never saw any signs': Brother, uncle of quadruple murder-suicide victims speaks out
Sara Sharif was found at her home after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10.
Antonio Armstrong Jr has been convicted of the 2016 murders of his parents Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr – bringing some sort of conclusion to a chilling case that has rumbled on through three trials and seven years. Graig Graziosi reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down by a triggerman in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. A grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida. Gardner, 36, was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Flor
‘It’s a pretty epic way to start your Monday morning, you know?’ one coworker of the arrested man said
Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday. Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
WHITBY, Ont. — A 24-year-old nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby, Ont., is facing criminal charges after a patient in an adolescent program alleged he sexually assaulted them. Durham Regional Police say officers began an investigation after a patient at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services came forward with information in June. They say the person was an in-patient in one of the centre's adolescent programs during a six-month period last year. Police say the person reported b
Georgia Bilham’s trial heard she created an online Snapchat persona in the name of George Parry.
“She had such big dreams for her life,” the California teen’s niece said during a 2020 news conference.
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
The driver was able to get the suspect’s tags.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
A U.S. Army soldier has been accused of killing his wife in Alaska after a night out celebrating his 21st birthday, according to court records. Zarrius Ray Hildabrand faces murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his wife, Saria Hildabrand, of Utah, whose body was found in a storm drain in Anchorage, Alaska, according to court records. Hildabrand first reported his wife missing on Aug. 7.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Washington won’t release records about the secret court fight prosecutors waged to force one of Donald Trump’s lawyers to testify and turn over documents in the criminal probe into the former president’s handling of classified information.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateBitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass LiquidationsBig Tech Logs Year’
Swedish police detained a woman Friday who sprayed an anti-Islam activist with a fire extinguisher as he staged a Quran-burning protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm. Video of the scene showed the woman rushing up to Salwan Momika and spraying white powder toward him before she was intercepted by plainclothes police officers who led her away. Police spokeswoman Towe Hägg said the woman, who was not identified by police, was detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail. The 31-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, has previously admitted she witnessed the abuse of her daughter but did not remove the baby from the situation, get medical care or report the abuse to police. She appeared in the Alberta Court of Justice by video from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre. J
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
Homes were still burning in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday after a devastating wildfire destroyed a significant number of properties overnight, in a battle that the city's fire chief likened to "100 years of firefighting." Properties ruined by the fire include the historic Lake Okanagan Resort, which was engulfed Friday morning. The fire was "exponentially worse" than expected, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department. Wildfires experienced what the BC Wildfire service called
“This opinion makes clear that prisoners’ substantive religious rights ... matter, and the state cannot take away prisoners’ abilities to vindicate those rights in court,” said Joshua Carpenter, co-counsel for the Florida inmate