Never take reaching Champions League semi-finals for granted - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for a Champions League semi-final should never be taken for granted despite two late goals spoiling the party at home to Benfica. Klopp’s side secured a place in the last four for the third time in five seasons with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline after some uncharacteristic sloppiness saw them draw 3-3 in the second leg. But the Reds boss refused to criticise a team registering seven changes from Sunday’s draw at Manchester City – including a second-choice defence – after admitting even he thought the job was done at 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to go.