'Never Forget': Grenfell Tower Lit Up Green to Mark 4 Years Since Disaster

Grenfell Tower in London was lit up green on June 14, in remembrance of the 72 people who died in a disastrous fire at the building four years ago.

This footage, posted to Twitter by user @DJISLA, shows the tower lit up after midnight on June 14, marking the fourth anniversary of the fire.

Churches across London planned to ring their bells 72 times to commemorate those lost in the fire, according to Evening Standard. Credit: @DJISLA via Storyful