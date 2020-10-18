Nevada Resident Reports Waiting Hours to Cast Ballot as Early Voting Begins

Voters started waiting in line as early as 5 am outside the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Nevada, on October 17, as early voting got underway across the state, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Joelyn Wright shared this footage as she waited in line to vote outside the mall on Saturday morning. Wright wrote on Twitter that she waited in line for three hours to cast her ballot.

Clark County, where Henderson is located, reported that as of 3 pm on Saturday, 17,800 voters had cast ballots across Las Vegas and Clark County. Credit: Joelyn Wright via Storyful