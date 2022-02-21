Nevada pastor wanted for sex crimes against children arrested in Albuquerque
John Cross, 35, chased the woman upstairs into her property in Clifton, Nottingham, on 25 September last year. Cross, of Fletcher Terrace, Mapperley, pleaded guilty to assault by occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and four breaches of a restraining order. A restraining order has been issued for 10 years.
More arrests were made in Ottawa on Saturday as police moved quickly to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament and the prime minister’s office.The police used pepper spray and stun grenades in a final push to clear the capital of trucks and protestors who have occupied the Downton core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest pandemic restrictions.UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTOR: “They have overstepped their boundaries. They have used us, they have manipulated. They have controlled us. But we are all awake now. We see what's happening.”Police made more than 100 arrests on Friday after clearing a portion of the blockade.Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell:“They have been charged with assault with multiple various offenses, including mischief. Work is underway by the city of Ottawa to remediate and clean up the area that we have gained back today."Protest organizers for the so-called Freedom Convoy said they had asked trucks to withdraw because of heavy-handed police tactics, and many trucks did exit the downtown core on Saturday.Thirty-eight vehicles have been towed, police said.The protest organizers said protesters had been "horse-trampled" on Friday, which police deny.The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade has gradually turned into a demonstration against the government and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The fatal helicopter crash in California came hours after another chopper plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean near beachgoers in Miami Beach.
HAMILTON — George Diaco and Avery Hayes scored two goals each as the Hamilton Bulldogs routed the Kingston Frontenacs 8-2 in a battle between the East Division's top two teams Saturday in the OHL. In a tight East Division race between the two sides, the Bulldogs (28-11-2-2) moved three points clear of the Frontenacs (27-13-3-0) for top spot in the division. Hamilton captain Logan Morrison had three assists as part of a four-point night in the win. Kingston defenceman Lucas Peric scored the Front
Prosecutors say Michael Aaron Ganter's mid-air threats forced the Orlando-bound flight to divert to Raleigh-Durham earlier this month.
A story that caught our eye claims police in Michigan are looking for a missing cabin.
VANCOUVER — Some of the most high-profile organizers of protests against government and COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa are facing charges that include mischief and counselling to commit mischief. What does that actually mean? Here's a look at the significance of mischief charges and the consequences the people charged may face: What is a mischief charge? A mischief charge under the Criminal Code is extremely flexible, covering a wide range of possible offences from interfering with computer data to
"If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal." When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: "We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran's frozen assets abroad".
Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are much lower than they were at the start of February. The level of coronavirus in the city's wastewater has stayed mostly the same. Two more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died. Renfrew County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped substantially over the last two weeks. Today's Ottawa update There are 11 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Just two patients are in
Bedouin told The Daily Telegraph that the dress code intends to "discourage intimidating appearances."
UPDATE | Sudanese community in mourning after man shot and killed by police Alberta's policing watchdog is investigating after a man was killed by police in southeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon. Calgary police said they were called to the area of 45th Street and 17th Avenue S.E. shortly after 3:40 p.m. for reports of a man who was believed to be in possession of weapons. Police said witnesses reported the man had assaulted a bystander and threatened others. Officers located the man who was st
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest installment of their Objects of Affection video series
The Foreign Secretary has warned that Russia is unlikely to stop at Ukraine and called for President Vladimir Putin to be stopped.
I utilize every inch of my small, woodland-themed house by taking advantage of open-concept storage and filling empty areas with functional furniture.
She says the former college president began making “sexual advances and requests for sexual favors” while he was president of a Christian college in Kansas and that he got her a job at Georgetown soon after he became its president.
The Dominican government on Sunday began building a wall that will cover almost half of the 392-kilometre (244 miles) border with Haiti, its only land neighbor, to stop irregular migration and the smuggling of goods, weapons and drugs. While the two countries share the island of Hispaniola, they are worlds apart in terms of development. Crime-plagued Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the Dominican Republic, a popular Caribbean tourist destination, has prospered in recent decades amid marked political stability.
A Palm Springs woman was arrested for first degree murder after police say she stabbed her husband more than 140 times.
St. Mary's First Nation is holding a powwow Saturday to heal after a difficult year for the Wolastoqey community and to support the family of missing community member Erin Brooks. The event is taking place at the Maqiyahtimok Centre and allows community members to come together during a time when the First Nation is being affected by the deaths of multiple individuals and Brooks's disappearance. Brooks, 38, was last seen at the Smoke Shop in the First Nation in Fredericton on the evening of Dec.
BEIJING (AP) — Sheets of paper rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, which players leapt off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams before were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men's hockey tournament
Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called "Freedom Convoy" had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.