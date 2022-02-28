Neutral Swiss join EU sanctions against Russia

STORY: In a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality, Switzerland said on Monday that it will adopt all the sanctions that the EU has imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Flanked by his finance, defense and justice ministers, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures.

“Russia’s attack against Ukraine is unacceptable with regards to international law, unacceptable politically speaking and unacceptable from a moral point of view. The Federal council has decided to fully adopt the European Union sanctions, including asset freezing.”

Switzerland has steered clear of imposing sanctions in a string of past crises, including when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Switzerland on Monday also adopted financial sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high ranking officials, effective immediately.

EU chief Josep Borrell welcomed the move, calling it "good news" that transferring money to Swiss banks would no longer help Russian oligarchs.

In another break from the norm, Germany said it will increase its military spending to 2% of GDP in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU's biggest economy had resisted pressure to increase its military spending in the past, owing to its 20th-century history.

The boost in spending lifted defense stocks in the U.S. and Europe on Monday, with shares of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman all soaring - on pace for a third session of gains.