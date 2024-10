The Hawks defeated the Nets, 120-116. Trae Young put up 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 12 assists for the Hawks, while Onyeka Okongwu added a career-high 28 points (11-12 FG), along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in the victory. Cam Thomas led all scorers with 36 points (14-27 FG), along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals for the Nets in the losing effort.