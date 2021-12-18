Netflix' 'The Witcher' cast talk about what to expect in season two

The Witcher quickly became hit fantasy show on Netflix, featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, alongside stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey but for Season 2 (released Dec. 17) showrunner Lauren Schmidt shows us a deeper, paternal side of Geralt and fixes some confusing aspects of the first season.

Yahoo Canada spoke to the cast and crew to learn about their experiences filming the much awaited season two of the series.

Video by Shibani Gokhale

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories