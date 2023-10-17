Netflix may hike prices after password crackdown

STORY: Netflix got through the Hollywood writers’ strike in better shape than most rivals.

It was helped by its strong line-up of content, and a major presence in overseas markets.

Now the streaming giant is planning its next steps.

The firm is due to release earnings on Wednesday (October 18), and analysts think price rises could come soon after.

Netflix is widely expected to raise charges for its ad-free service.

That should push more people onto the tier with ads, where commercials can generate more income per user.

Any such move would come after the success of a crackdown on password sharing.

It’s thought the network boosted subscribers numbers by around 6 million over the latest quarter, largely by stopping many people watching for free outside the same household.

That has also helped make it the only profitable major streamer.

Overall, Wall Street Analysts predict Netflix will post its fastest growth in five quarters.

Third-quarter revenue is seen jumping 7.7% to just over $8.5 billion.

Besides the password crackdown, it was boosted by popular programmes including the latest season of “Sex Education".