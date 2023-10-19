Netflix hikes prices, smashes user growth forecast

STORY: Netflix is raising prices again.

In the U.S., the top-tier ad-free plan now costs $22.99 per month, up by $3.

The changes were rolled out Wednesday (October 18) alongside an earnings report...

... that also announced Netflix's strongest quarterly uptick in new customers since health-crisis lockdowns began in 2020.

The video streaming giant gained 9 million new subscribers globally in the third quarter this year, hitting a total of 247 million by the end of September.

That increase far surpassed analyst estimates, and sent Netflix shares soaring in after-hours trade.

The subscriber gains came after a crackdown on password sharing...

... while Netflix also touted successes from new shows such as the live-action remake of manga series "One Piece".

Legal drama "Suits", starring Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, also became the most-watched title across the U.S. after it hit the platform.

Netflix told shareholders it sees "increased opportunities to license more hit titles".

It now forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of just under $8.7 billion, slightly below expectations.

The writer and actor strikes prompted the firm to revise its projections on content spending.

It now expects to spend $13 billion in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of $17 billion, assuming the studios reach a settlement with striking actors "in the near future."