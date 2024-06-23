Nestor Cortes' seven strikeouts
Nestor Cortes records seven strikeouts in seven solid innings of work during his start against the Braves
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Max Scherzer is expected to make his 2024 debut for the Texas Rangers on Sunday versus the Kansas City Royals.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through the NBA news of the week, preview the start of free agency and do a vibe check on the Golden State Warriors.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Simone Manuel felt lonely at rock bottom in 2021. On Wednesday, qualifying for her third Olympics at U.S. trials, in front of a record-breaking crowd, felt "healing."
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.