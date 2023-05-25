Nepali man breaks record with 28 Everest climbs
STORY: A Nepali climber set a new record by
scaling Mount Everest for the 28th time
The 53-year-old says he has no immediate
plans to hang up his climbing boots
(Kami Rita, Climber)
"If my health permits I’ll continue climbing next year... I am doing this not to break records but to promote tourism in Nepal."
Rita first climbed Everest in 1994
His latest climb was the second time he had
scaled the 29,032-foot mountain within a week