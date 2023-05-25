Nepali man breaks record with 28 Everest climbs

STORY: A Nepali climber set a new record by

scaling Mount Everest for the 28th time

The 53-year-old says he has no immediate

plans to hang up his climbing boots

(Kami Rita, Climber)

"If my health permits I’ll continue climbing next year... I am doing this not to break records but to promote tourism in Nepal."

Rita first climbed Everest in 1994

His latest climb was the second time he had

scaled the 29,032-foot mountain within a week