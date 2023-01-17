Nepal searchers pull bodies from plane crash site

STORY: The passenger flight crash on Sunday (January 15) killed at least 70 people in Nepal's worst plane accident for 30 years.

The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the aircraft, carrying 72 people, to go down in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.

Rescuers battled cloudy weather and poor visibility on Monday as they scoured a river gorge for passengers who are unaccounted for, more than 24 hours after the crash.

Locals gathered in Pokhara to watch the rescue efforts, looking at the charred remains of the plane near a mountain gorge.

The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to the scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

  • A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart

    In 2010, Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines, following in the footsteps of her husband, a pilot who had died in a crash four years earlier when a small passenger plane he was flying for the domestic carrier went down minutes before landing. On Sunday, Khatiwada, 44, was the co-pilot on a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed as it approached the city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people in the Himalayan nation's deadliest plane accident in three decades. "Her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in 2006 in a crash of a Twin Otter plane of Yeti Airlines in Jumla," airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told Reuters, referring to Khatiwada.

    Anju Khatiwada was co-piloting the Yeti Airlines flight when it smashed into a gorge near Pokhara.

