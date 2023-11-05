Nepal quake survivors battle injuries, sleeping rough

STORY: Kamala Oli recalled the disaster, saying all those who didn't make it out of their building perished in the quake.

Survivors were also seen sleeping outside on the street amid damaged buildings in Jajarkot. Although the quake's magnitude was not severe, the damage and the death toll are high due to the poor quality of construction in the area and because it struck while people slept, officials said.

The quake struck the Jajarkot region at 11:47 pm (1802 GMT) on Friday (November 3) with a 6.4 magnitude, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the U.S. Geological Survey at 5.6.