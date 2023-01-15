Nepal Announces National Day of Mourning Following Deadly Plane Crash

Nepal’s prime minister announced a national day of mourning following the crash of a passenger plane which killed at least 30 people in central Nepal on Sunday, January 15.

Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara after taking off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to the airline.

Footage by Teresha Bhatta shows smoke billowing about 1.5 km west of that site, according to her father, Shashi Dev Shah. He told Storyful that Teresha heard a “big bang” and saw a “huge flame” rise up from the crash site.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee. Credit: Teresha Bhatta and Shashi Dev Shah via Storyful