Neo-Nazi groups multiply in Brazil

STORY: These items were seized in Brazil from a group of alleged neo-Nazis called Crew 38.

They — along with other items seized by police — serve as stark visual reminders of a small but rising number of neo-Nazism cases in the country.

The uptick comes amid the flourishing of far-right politics during former President Jair Bolsonaro's term.

Police detective Arthur Lopes’s team carried out a bust against Crew 38 last year.

He works in Santa Catarina - a state where neo-Nazism is believed to be especially acute.

“I think the most serious case is that of Hammerskins. I don’t think we expected to find such a well-structured and rooted group on Brazilian soil, with so many connections around the world.”

Police are also looking into another case in the state involving an anonymous email sent before a gathering for Haitian immigrants threatening a “massacre” if it wasn’t called off.

The event went ahead with police there - and without any issues.

Brazil’s Federal Police have 21 probes on the go into the alleged manufacture, sale, distribution or brandishing of swastikas "for the purpose of propagating Nazism".

There was just one in 2018.

That's the year Bolsonaro was elected.

He’s been criticized for defending Brazil’s military dictatorship and attacking the country’s voting systems.

While Brazil’s racism law punishes the use of symbols linked to Nazism, Lopes says it’s tricky to prosecute as symbols other than the swastika often go unpunished.