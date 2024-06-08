Nelson Velázquez's RBI infield single
Nelson Velázquez beats out an infield single to third to score the Royals first run of the game
Nelson Velázquez beats out an infield single to third to score the Royals first run of the game
Griner has missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been a major topic of sports and cultural conversation in recent weeks, but she tunes most of the chatter out.
This deal will not affect WBD's pursuit of being part of the next NBA TV package.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Few promises of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'agreement' have been kept.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.