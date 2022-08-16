Nelson Velázquez's RBI double
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te
The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up
VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p
Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe
Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.
The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.
MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat
CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field
VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to
For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As
MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi
Chris Spring is a four-time Olympian who's competed for Canada in bobsled for close to a decade. But for the past four months, he's received no federal funding due to a dispute over his athlete's agreement. "There are some provisions in the athlete agreement that I don't agree with. And so I don't want to sign an agreement that I don't agree with just to get paid," Spring said. Athletes are required to sign an agreement with their national sport organization (NSO) to receive federal funding. Eac
CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the
MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou
The top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers captured their first Canadian Elite Basketball League title with a 90-88 victory over the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ottawa. Hamilton had lost in the 2019 and '20 finals. The team's win this year didn't come easily, after nearly blowing a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first team to the target score of 90 points wins. But Scarborough
Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern
