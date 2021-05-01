Nelson Cruz's 2-run home run
Nelson Cruz launches a two-run home run over the left-center-field wall, cutting the Twins' deficit to 11-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.
Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
BARCELONA, Spain — Atlético Madrid needed a goal by Marcos Llorente and a penalty miss by Elche in injury time to grind out a 1-0 win and ensure it stayed at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday. Real Madrid stayed two points back after it got two late goals by Éder Militão and Casemiro to defeat a feisty Osasuna 2-0. Other than Llorente’s first-half goal, Atlético relied on its defence and almost paid for it in the final moments when Llorente used his arm to disrupt a cross into the box. But Diego Simeone’s side dodged another costly stumble away from home when Elche’s Fidel Chaves fired the resulting penalty kick off the left post. “It was an obligation to win today,” Llorente said. “These three points give us a lot of strength for what’s ahead. Winning is always a boost to the team’s spirit and confidence, and even more so now that we are reaching the finale.” Atlético’s first road victory in five trips ensured it stayed ahead of Madrid. Barcelona is five points off the pace before visiting Valencia on Sunday, and Sevilla is six points back when it hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Then comes next weekend’s pair of head-to-head clashes between the challengers: Atlético visits Barcelona on May 8, and the next day Madrid hosts Sevilla. After that, there will only be three rounds left. CLOSE CALL Llorente scored in a match dominated by defence in the 24th when Yannick Carraso dribbled to the end-line and assisted the midfielder in the heart of the box. Llorente’s shot took a deflection off a defender before landing in the net. Ahead in the score, Atlético’s defence clamped down until the final minutes when the relegation-threatened Elche finally threatened Jan Olbak’s goal only to come up empty. Atlético had once looked ready to run away to its first title since 2014 after it opened up double-digit leads over Madrid and Barcelona. But it has squandered the advantage. It has seven wins in the last 15 rounds, and only Granada’s shock win at Camp Nou on Thursday ensured it did not lose the lead to Barcelona. Even though his side is still not playing like a champion-in-the-making, Simeone wants to transmit the message that the red-and-whites are still in command. “I focus on the positive things we did. The negative things don’t help,” Simeone said after the win. “Now is not the time to think. This is the moment for action. We controlled the first 75 minutes, but when you don’t put it away you know what can happen, the danger that two points that can prove decisive could slip away.” LEAVING IT LATE Zinedine Zidane rested Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for Madrid's visit to Chelsea on Wednesday to decide their Champions League semifinal after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Eden Hazard started his first match after his latest injury, along with reserve team midfielder Antonio Blanco. The Belgian had Madrid’s first scoring chance when his volley forced Sergio Herrera to tap it over his crossbar. Center back Militão drew two more saves from Herrera as Madrid dominated the first half at home. Osasuna resisted and tightened its defence after halftime, but Militão broke the deadlock in the 76th when he headed a corner kick by Isco Alarcón just inside the post. Four minutes later, Casemiro knocked in a through ball from Karim Benzema to seal the win for the defending champions. HAT TRICK FOR HOPE Kike García scored a hat trick to help last-placed Eibar beat Alavés 3-0 and give it hope of avoiding relegation. Eibar’s first victory in 17 rounds left it four points from safety. OUT OF THE DROP Huesca’s Sandro Ramírez scored from a free kick that went in off a Real Sociedad defender to snatch an 88th-minute winner. The 1-0 victory lifted Huesca out of the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
PARIS — Lille showed it is a serious contender to win the French league by beating Nice 2-0 to stay one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Defending champion PSG scraped past Lens 2-1 at home to pressure Lille, and Christophe Galtier's Lille side responded. Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a low strike from just outside the penalty area. After Nice defender Jordan Lotomba was sent off just after the break, Yilmaz's countryman, Mehmet Celik, struck in a crisp shot from 20 metres in the 56th. There are three games left, with Lille next away to Lens and PSG visiting a vastly improved Rennes side which is also chasing a Europa League spot. Nice has the least defeats in the league with three and has conceded the least goals (22), compared to eight losses and 27 goals allowed for PSG. Earlier, Neymar opened the scoring following a defensive error in the 33rd minute and captain Marquinhos scored another powerful header — just as he had against Manchester City midweek — to make it 2-0 after an hour. But Lens exposed poor PSG defending when it scored straight from the restart as striker Ignatius Ganogo slotted home following a fine team move. “It was a very difficult game, Lens plays very good football. I really like their style of play and we suffered,” Pochettino said. “We had to work hard for this win.” Lens stayed in fifth place and the Europa League spot but was level on points with Marseille. Rennes can move into fifth if it wins at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a calf injury, while central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti were rested for the return leg at City on Tuesday. PSG trails 2-1. “I'm optimistic for Kylian,” Pochettino said. “I think he'll be ready to play.” Sunday's big game has third-placed Monaco hosting fourth-placed Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday. Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14. In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Detroit began the day with a majors-worst .199 team batting average — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five Tigers under .200. Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts. Taillon's previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season. Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20. Judge followed Friday night’s two-homer, five-RBI performance by breaking a 1-all tie in the fifth inning with a line drive double off Turnbull to left field that scored DJ LeMahieu. Turnbull lost control in the sixth inning when he hit Aaron Hicks to open the frame and then walked Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier before reliever José Cisnero replaced him. Cisnero retired Brett Gardner on a pop out and struck out LeMahieu. Judge fell behind 0-1 in the count and drove the following pitch to right field for a two-run single that made it 4-1. Rougned Odor then walked and Torres’ two-run single chased Cisnero. Taillon retired seven straight hitters before Jeimer Calendario’s two-out homer in the fourth tied it at 1. Taillon issued consecutive two-out walks in the fifth but escaped unscathed by striking out Cabrera. Detroit cut the deficit 6-3 in the seventh inning on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out two-run single. Niko Goodrum got the Tigers closer with a solo homer to right to make it 6-4. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many chances. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (left knee tendinitis) will miss his next scheduled start Tuesday in Boston, but possibly could be back on the mound next weekend at home against the Minnesota Twins. Boyd was pulled out of Thursday’s start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said before Saturday’s game that Boyd is slated to play catch Sunday before the club makes a decision. Yankees: RHP Darren O’Day was placed on the 10-day injury list due to a strained right rotator cuff. Manager Aaron Boone expects the reliever, who has a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances, to be out for several weeks. EASY WAY OUT Taillon got an unlikely assist in the fifth inning with Detroit threatening to take the lead when Goodrum attempted to advance to third on JaCoby Jones’ hard-hit grounder to the left side of the infield. The ball took a hard bounce, however, and struck Goodrum in the leg for the second out of the inning. Jones was credited with a hit. UP NEXT Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15) will face Detroit RHP José Ureña (1-3, 3.77 ERA) to close out the three-game set Sunday. Kluber will attempt to win his 100th career game. He lasted a season-high 6 2/3 innings his last start Tuesday in Baltimore, picking up his first victory of the season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. The team released a statement Saturday saying it "does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously." The Canucks say they have "engaged external expertise" to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information. An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete. Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment on the allegations. Coach Travis Green declined to comment on the situation ahead of the Canucks game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. “We met with the team this morning, did our pre-scout, had a morning skate. And we’ll be ready to go tonight," he said. Green declined to say when he was made aware of the allegations, or whether Virtanen was still with the team in Toronto. Virtanen, 24, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five goals in 28 games with the Canucks this season. The native of Langley, B.C., signed a two-year, $5.1-million extension with Vancouver in October. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
BOSTON — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory. With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL’s East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. New York hosts the Rangers on Saturday night. Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly and Patrice Bergeron also had a goal for Boston. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in his eighth start, and David Krejci had three assists — all on Smith’s goals. The Bruins went 7-1 against the Sabres this season and improved to 21-4-1 in the teams’ last 26 meetings. Arttu Ruotsalainen scored, and Riley Sheahan added a shorthanded goal for Buffalo, which has lost six of seven. Buffalo rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his third straight start, got his left leg caught awkwardly next to the post late in the closing seconds of the second period. He dropped to the ice and had to be helped off skating slowly after the period ended. He stopped 26 shots before Dustin Tokarski played the third. Smith’s first goal had made it 1-0 just 1:21 into the game when he redirected Krejci’s pass into the net. His second goal increased it to 5-1 in the third, and he completed the hat trick by redirecting Krejci’s pass by Tokarski from the slot for a power-play score with 5:55 to play. It’s his first hat trick with Boston. Kuraly scored off the rebound of Ritchie’s shot from just outside the crease, moving the Bruins ahead for good with 3:22 left in the opening period. Bergeron made it 3-1 in the second, scoring off a rebound by slipping a backhander past Luukkonen’s stick as he was falling to one knee. FAMILY OUTING Bergeron’s three young children — two boys and a girl — and his wife, Stephanie, were seated in the loge level watching the game. His family sat next to the glass during pregame warmups and he was able to chat with them, breaking into a smile. BREAKDOWN Sheahan’s score made it 1-1 in the opening period. With the Sabres shorthanded two players, defenceman Jacob Bryson sent a clearing pass through the centre and, just as Sheahan’s penalty was expiring, he collected the puck on scored on a clean breakaway. WEAK SHOWING The Sabres were outshot 17-4 in the opening period and didn’t reach double digits in shots on goal until midway into the second. Boston outshot them for the game, 43-19. UP NEXT Sabres: Host the Islanders on Monday, the first of consecutive nights at home against them. Bruins: Travel to the Devils on Monday for the opener of back-to-back nights against them in New Jersey. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ken Powtak, The Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers wasn't talking at the Derby.
If your name is Michael Carter, you might be a member of the Jets soon.
Josh Ball had some serious accusations against him at Florida State.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.
Liverpool will like nothing more than to officially hand over its title as English Premier League champion to Manchester City on Sunday. City moved to the brink of reclaiming the league crown by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. One more win will complete the job for Pep Guardiola's players — unless Liverpool does it for them with a victory at second-placed Manchester United, the only team that can mathematically stop City. Liverpool has long since given up its title after a dramatic implosion in the second half of the season. The Reds even look likely to fall short of qualifying for next season's Champions League considering they are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday. To have any realistic chance of finishing in the top four, winning at Old Trafford is a must for Jurgen Klopp's team — even if that would mean its reign as English champion ends after barely 10 months. Of course, there are plenty of more chances for City to wrap up a third title in four years, and a fifth in the last decade. Should Liverpool fail to beat United, City can become champion again with a home win over Chelsea next Saturday, one of four remaining games for Guardiola's team. The champagne is very much on ice for City. Or, as Guardiola put it after the win at Palace: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.” Sergio Aguero, City's all-time record scorer who is leaving the club at the end of the season, took advantage of a rare start in the team by scoring a typically clinical goal to set City on its way in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park. His control was instant off Benjamin Mendy's pass, before Aguero moved into the area and rifled a rising shot into the roof of the net just inside the near post. “What a goal, what an action, what a man,” Guardiola purred. Ferran Torres added the second just 84 seconds later as City belatedly flexed its muscles after a slow start, mainly due to Guardiola rotating heavily to give his first-choice players a rest between matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. City leads 2-1 after the first leg in Paris, with the return match on Tuesday. MAGICAL MOUNT Chelsea was blessed with an extra two days between matches, compared to City, in its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, allowing manager Thomas Tuchel to field a strong lineup against Fulham. Mason Mount was one of the regulars who started and the England midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance to set up the first of Kai Havertz's two goals at Stamford Bridge. Mount brought down a long ball forward by Thiago Silva with deft control, then slipped a pass between two defenders with his next touch to give Havertz time and space to finish into the corner in the 10th minute. Havertz traded passes with fellow Germany international Timo Werner for the second goal in the 49th as Chelsea cemented fourth place and moved six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham, whose game in hand is against Burnley on Monday. BRIGHTON ALMOST SAFE Brighton can start planning for a fourth straight season in the top flight. A 2-0 win at home against Leeds pushed Brighton 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining. Pascal Gross, with a penalty, and Danny Welbeck were the scorers. Everton hosted Aston Villa in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press