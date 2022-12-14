Nelly Korda visits PGA Superstore
LPGA great Nelly Korda visits the PGA Superstore and looks to impact the future generation.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the
At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’
CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi
Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w
Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.
VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w
DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15 carries in Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping the Vikings from clinching a division title despite Jefferson's franchise-record 223 yards receiving. Cook's 1.5 yards per carry were the fewest in a game with at least 10 attempts in