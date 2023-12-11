Neil the Seal Strikes a Pose to the Delight of Tasmanian Locals

Neil the Seal has made quite the name for himself during his occasional visits to Dunalley, Tasmania, and with moves like this it’s not hard to see why.

According to local Debbie Allanby, who recorded this video, Neil, who is an elephant seal, was spotted near his usual haunt on December 11, where he drew spectators as he hauled himself along the road.

Allanby’s video shows a couple of people get out of the giant’s way, before he strikes an impressive pose in the middle of the street. Credit: Debbie Allanby via Storyful