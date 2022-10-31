Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was spared the brunt of the damage, some people said their streets remain littered with debris. Amongst all the Halloween decorations in Seminole Heights, you might also spot Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. “We had a tree limb come down,” said Thomas Stinson, who lives in the neighborhood. “The wind was so strong, it blew it into the driveway, and then we had some shutters go down.”