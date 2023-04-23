Neighbors near Cooper Park came together for annual park clean-up after bullet barrage
The annual park cleanup came nearly two weeks after more than 4o shots were fired off near the park.
While attending a New York City event, actress Katie Holmes stunned attendees by wearing a crystal dress that looked like she was naked underneath.
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.
The new reports, based on footage geolocated by military bloggers, suggest Russia's defensive positions in southern Ukraine are weakening, ISW said.
The actress shared a heartwarming picture alongside her father in an Instagram post on Friday
Shocking incident took place in Broward County after workers mistakenly stepped onto property
Six cattle in Madison County were found dead under suspicious circumstances, with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass," officials said.
Andrew Parker Bowles was married to Camilla for 22 years
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child is celebrating a big birthday
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
The two had a day in the sun
Ron DeSantis had a clear mission as he prepared to leave his governor’s mansion in Jacksonville, Florida for Washington this week.
Ukrainian soldiers have crossed the Dnipro River for the first time since the early days of the invasion and built positions that could be used to launch attacks deeper into Russian-occupied territory, analysts have said.
Surveillance images show suspect carrying victim to a minivan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a cozy stroll together in New York City wearing matching navy and white and holding hands.
Russian deserters are being imprisoned by their own army in medieval-style pits with metal grills on top.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans. "Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter, Savannah, said on Instagram that she was "thrown off" her flight after refusing to check her luggage.
The son of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has said in an interview with a Russian newspaper that he served as an artilleryman in the Wagner mercenary group.