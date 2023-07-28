Neighbors hope to save Claycomo City Park from being sold

Storyful

A bear broke into a Nederland, Colorado, home on July 22, leaving a damaged garage door, a broken window screen, and trash strewn in its wake.Jason Gibney, whose security camera captured the footage, told Storyful no one was home at the time the bear broke in and helped itself to their kitchen cupboard.“We would typically be right there on the couch!” he said. “We’ve lived here 42 years and never had a bear in the home.”Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourage communities to “Be Bear Aware,” describing black bears as “curious, intelligent, and very resourceful” adding that “they will explore all possible food sources.” Credit: Jason Gibney via Storyful