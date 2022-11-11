Neighbors Help Woman Salvage Belongings From Home Destroyed by Storm Nicole

Neighbors helped a resident of Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida, salvage her belongings on Thursday, November 10, after her home collapsed during Tropical Storm Nicole.

Video released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows neighbors helping Nina Lavigna in her damaged home. The sheriff’s office said, “Our team of Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Senator Tom Wright and Rep Chase Tramont met some incredible people today.”

The sheriff’s office said county and municipal building inspectors declared 24 hotels and condos to be unsafe and ordered their evacuation.

At least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea were evacuated after being declared structurally unsafe, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office told residents that “deputies are out in force to prevent any and all looting or criminal activity.”

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early on November 10, but weakened to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful