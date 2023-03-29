Neighbors Harassed by Charter School Students in Garfield Heights

Reuters

A teacher in Brazil has died after a 13-year-old student stabbed her alongside three other teachers and two classmates at a public school in Sao Paulo city, state Secretary of Public Safety Guilherme Derrite said on Monday. The other teachers affected are not at risk and the injuries to students were minor, said Sao Paulo's Secretary of Education, Renato Feder, who added a three-day mourning period will be declared in honor of the teacher who died. Military police would typically have rescued the teacher via helicopter but, as she was in cardiac arrest, the rescue had to take place by land and she passed away, Derrite told journalists outside the school where the attack happened in the west of Sao Paulo.