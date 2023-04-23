Neighbors frustrated Southside Pool will be closed again this summer

Southside Pool in Sacramento will not be open again this summer. For residents who use the facility, it's not news they want to hear as the days get hotter. "I moved here so I could walk my kids to the pool and walk them to the park," said Sarah Cox. "We're not going to be able to do that." Cox is the President of the Southside Park Neighborhood Association. She got involved right after she moved to the area two years ago. Her family has been able to use the pool only one summer. " Having it closed is really hurting a lot of Sacramento," Cox said. The city shut down Southside Pool last summer after staff discovered the fiberglass lining needed to be replaced. Swimmers were complaining of getting rashes after being in the pool.