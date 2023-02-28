Neighbors concerned over affordable housing proposal on church land
Palm Lake Christian Church wants to build affordable housing for the disabled on its large property. Last month we spoke to church board member chair, Andrea Cate, about the proposal. "We looked around and saw that affordable housing for low-income seniors and people with disabling conditions was a big need in our community," said Cate. But neighbors said there’s been a lot of confusion about who exactly will be living in the 86 units that are being proposed in their quiet Disston Heights, St. Pete neighborhood.