Neighbors concerned over affordable housing proposal on church land

The Mounties have so far spent close to $14 million in security costs to protect Pope Francis during his historic visit to Canada last summer. One former Mountie suggests that while the cost may seem high, that it is the cost of diplomacy. The figures were released to CBC News in response to an access to Information request and cover the period of July 24 to 29, when the Pope made stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit. The visit was hastily arranged after a delegation visited the Vatican a