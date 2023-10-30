Neighbors in Chickasaw celebrate 80th anniversary of historic court decision
Neighbors in Chickasaw celebrate 80th anniversary of historic court decision
Neighbors in Chickasaw celebrate 80th anniversary of historic court decision
The supermodel stripped down for her latest social media snap, just days before her highly anticipated costume reveal
The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians.
FOX News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explains how cardiac events could happen from sudden shifts in temperature and breaks down the importance of mental health care on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
Hialeah PoliceA 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12 death of his mother. After Rosa allegedly called 911 and confessed to the murder, police found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib where a 14
Police display items seized during six searches as part of Project Bombard, which began in 2014. The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club and is likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club, leaving Newfoundland and Labrador as likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter.This comes after the latest round of Vi
As the first from his Muslim village to volunteer for the Israeli army, life was not easy for Fadel Faour, who now finds himself on the front line of the Gaza war.
The most despicable thing about the rolling anti-Israel protests in London is that they first began not in response to Israeli military action, but to the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.
Fox chose a "Kill Bill" inspired costume, despite SAG asking members not to dress up as movie or TV characters during the strike against studios.
Police say two juveniles walked up to the man’s car while he was waiting for his shift to start and told him to get out.
The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people last Wednesday after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.
“Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally,” the Oscar winner writes on Instagram The post Angelina Jolie Says Hamas Terrorist Attacks in Israel ‘Cannot Justify the Innocent Lives Lost’ in Gaza appeared first on TheWrap.
On Friday, CNN was part of a small group of journalists in the United States shown a graphic video of the brutal October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies responding to a child abuse call found four young children suffering cuts in Lancaster on Saturday. Two of the children died.
"The Republicans are really found their sweet spot: Loves Jesus, hates democracy," HBO host says The post Bill Maher Calls New GOP Speaker ‘A Giant Gift’ for Democrats: ‘He Says Life Begins at Insurrection’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
An eighth person has died after a slew of crashes Monday along Interstate 55 in Louisiana’s St. John the Baptist Parish that involved at least 168 vehicles, state police said in an update.
The man, who turned out to be a neighbor, was scared off by the family dog, Leigha Kissinger, 14, said.
A former industry executive criticized the tentative deal struck between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford earlier this week, accusing the labor union of having no regard for automakers. “First of all, this is not like other labor negotiations,” Bob Lutz, who has worked for all three of the “Big Three” automakers facing strikes,…
Weeks after Hamas’ deadly terror attack, volunteers with ZAKA, a religious search and rescue organization, are still painstakingly working to recover victims’ remains in southern Israel.
The longtime couple co-host the Halloween party in Beverly Hills every year
U.S.-based group Sikhs For Justice is holding a second round of voting in British Columbia for its unofficial referendum to create an independent Sikh state in India on Sunday.The second stage of the vote is taking place at the Surrey, B.C., gurdwara where activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on June 18.Voting will take place at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. It is open to all Sikhs age 18 and over who have not yet voted on the matter.Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the group