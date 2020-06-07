Neighborhood Street Flooded in Jacksonville, Florida
Five to seven inches of rain fell over Jacksonville, Florida, and the surrounding area on Sunday, June 7, according to the National Weather Service.
Activity from Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to rainfall and flooding in the Jacksonville area and parts of southeastern Georgia, reports said.
Video filmed by local resident Garrett Boyd shows water covering the street outside his home in Jacksonville. Credit: Garrett Boyd via Storyful
