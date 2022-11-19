Neighbor Saves Cat With Crisp Bag Stuck Over Head

A cat in England was saved from a dangerous situation when it was discovered sitting with a bag stuck on its head outside the door of a neighbor’s home.

Footage posted to TikTok by Timara Kitching on November 13 shows her removing a discarded crisp packet from the cat’s head after she’d found it sitting in a flowerpot in her front yard.

Kitching told Storyful that once she removed the bag, it gave a little meow, before hopping out of the plant pot.

She said it “sat there for a little while licking itself” and “then strolled off like nothing happened.”

“The cat is okay and the owner was informed about the incident,” Kitching added. Credit: Timara Kitching via Storyful