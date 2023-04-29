Negotiations causing concern among parents at charter school for children with autism
Negotiations causing concern among parents at charter school for children with autism
Negotiations causing concern among parents at charter school for children with autism
The Virginia school district where a 6-year-old shot a teacher argued she should receive workers comp for her injuries, not damages in a lawsuit.
Lawsuit claims dress code violates First Amendment as applied
Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of a school superintendent who criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the educator of violating several statutes and DeSantis directives and allowing his “personal political views” to guide his leadership. Such a revocation by the state Department of Education could allow DeSantis to remove Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna from his elected office.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas who say parents need alternatives to public schools couldn't pass even a scaled-back version of the “school choice” plans enacted in other states with GOP-controlled Legislatures. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly strongly opposed using state tax dollars to help parents pay for private or home schooling, and GOP conservatives had trouble winning over rural Republicans who didn't think families living in areas with few private schools would receive muc
“Of all the states that have considered curricular bans in the last few years, just one state enacted it,” John Coleman, legislative counsel for FIRE, told Yahoo News.
Dennis Maliq Barnes is also on track to reach his goal of $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of this month.
A teacher who hurled racist and homophobic slurs is back in class after his school district said the incident was an "educational opportunity."
Students, alumni and instructors are protesting Thompson Rivers University's (TRU) plan to phase out its bachelor of fine arts (BFA) program. On Monday, the Kamloops, B.C.-based university told CBC News it has stopped enrolling new students to the four-year program, which they will be winding down over the next three years. CBC News has asked why the program is being phased out, but did not hear back from the university by publication time. Spokesperson Michelle Nordstrom said the university wil
Do Texas Republicans really care about school safety?
Queen Emma head teacher Sarah Jarman said the inspection felt like ‘a wrecking ball had come through our school’.
We are just weeks away from high school graduations across our area, but stricter graduation requirements from the state could keep thousands of students from getting their diplomas.
Councilman concerned about future of JPS schools
A school service centre in Saint-Eustache, Que., confirmed it was made aware in February of an allegation of physical abuse against a child by a Grade 1 teacher suspended this week for screaming at her students. Nathalie Joannette, director general of the Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles (CSSMI), said human resources and the general secretariat were involved in the file, but maintained that she was not personally aware of the incident before this week. The case — whose details can't be
He was found passed out near the auditorium after the accidental fall, officials said.
"Remember that white coat?" she mocked. "That's the coat you wear when you're f---ing someone's dad"
Four major teaching unions have announced an “unprecedented” attempt to stage a joint walkout that could see almost every school in England closed.
Money, it makes the world go round, and knowing how to manage and save it can make a world of a difference in life. READ MORE:https://www.wmar2news.com/local/elementary-school-students-learn-the-importance-of-saving-money
Many who attend and work at Florida's public universities and colleges have their eyes on two bills moving through the legislature. One professor said he's worried they could bring about new limits to academic freedom. “I think it’s really dog whistle politics,” shared Matthew Marr. Marr is an associate professor of sociology at Florida International University. He said these bills would be detrimental to our state’s public institutions. “Most fields from medicine to business, are now very interdisciplinary,” he explained. “Those fields that maybe not be humanities or social sciences, if they can’t teach things like critical theories, understanding intersectionality or how people of different positions engage in medicine…it’s really going to take down the university as a whole.” While the House and Senate bills have different language, they both would allow the State Board of Governors to oversee the curriculum of public institutions and provide certain direction. Some lawmakers said it could potentially affect what majors and minors can be taught.
We’ve barely finished the last of the chocolate eggs since the Easter holidays ended but, this week, parents across England are haggling with extended family and caretakers yet again, as teachers’ strikes generate the biggest term time disruption since Covid.
Parents have contacted schools to say they want to withdraw their children from lessons on the topic due to the guidance, an assistant head has said.