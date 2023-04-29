Negotiations causing concern among parents at charter school for children with autism

WFTS-Tampa

Many who attend and work at Florida's public universities and colleges have their eyes on two bills moving through the legislature. One professor said he's worried they could bring about new limits to academic freedom. “I think it’s really dog whistle politics,” shared Matthew Marr. Marr is an associate professor of sociology at Florida International University. He said these bills would be detrimental to our state’s public institutions. “Most fields from medicine to business, are now very interdisciplinary,” he explained. “Those fields that maybe not be humanities or social sciences, if they can’t teach things like critical theories, understanding intersectionality or how people of different positions engage in medicine…it’s really going to take down the university as a whole.” While the House and Senate bills have different language, they both would allow the State Board of Governors to oversee the curriculum of public institutions and provide certain direction. Some lawmakers said it could potentially affect what majors and minors can be taught.