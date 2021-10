A dog in Norristown, Pennsylvania, went on an unusual walk when a smaller pooch grabbed its leash and started leading it around.

James Heck recorded the funny encounter between the two canines.

“One of the dogs belonged to a neighbor of mine and a friend who stopped to visit. The two dogs began to play around. One dog started to take the other one for a walk by the side of the condo,” Heck said. Credit: James Heck via Storyful