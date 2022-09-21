'The needs are so great' -Angelina Jolie on Pakistan floods

STORY: "I've seen those lives who were saved," she said but added that without sufficient aid, others "won't be here in the next few weeks, they won't make it."

Jolie had visited people displaced by the floods with international aid organization IRC in an effort to raise awareness. She saw some of the worst affected areas in southern Sindh province.

Her comments, made when visiting the country's flood response center, were carried on video footage shared by the country's military on Wednesday.

A historic and intense monsoon dumped about three times as much rain as Pakistan's three-decade average. Combined with glacial melt, this caused unprecedented flooding.

The deluge, which scientists say was exacerbated by climate change, has affected nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million. It has swept away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.