Nebraska men's basketball transfer charged in connection to illegal sports wager investigation
A Nebraska men's basketball transfer has been charged in connection to an investigation into illegal sports wagering.
A Nebraska men's basketball transfer has been charged in connection to an investigation into illegal sports wagering.
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
"Well, first of all, if I'm a conspirator, I was a conspirator in performing completely legal acts," Giuliani claimed during his Tuesday livestream.
Ryan Massel was admiring a newly-painted Pride sidewalk until he experienced a "verbal attack."
A hearing could determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence for a teen accused of killing four classmates.
The woman had approached her daughter about unpaid rent, Minnesota authorities said.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s
The latest case against Donald Trump could backfire against prosecutors, the man who famously wore a horned helmet during the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has told Sky News. Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress' proceedings and was released from jail earlier this year. Yesterday, the former US president was charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and stay in the White House as he was accused of "fuelling" his supporters' violent insurrection in Washington DC with his "lies".
Craig Crouch and the baby’s mother Gemma Barton will be sentenced on Friday.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent. Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. CDT, authorities said. He was convicted of the July 2002 killing of Cas
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison. "This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 c
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg wants to show ex-president’s E Jean Carroll deposition at hush money trial
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has handed out the two longest prison sentences to Capitol rioters thus far.
Florida is preparing to execute a man convicted of strangling his wife and brutally murdering another woman years earlier — a lethal injection that's expected to proceed on schedule after he dropped all legal appeals and said he wants to accept his punishment. James Phillip Barnes, 61, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison in Starke. Barnes was serving a life sentence for the 1997 strangulation of his wife, 44-year-old Linda Barnes, when he wrote letters in 2005 to a state prosecutor claiming responsibility for the killing years earlier of Patricia “Patsy” Miller, a nurse who lived in a condominium in Melbourne, along Florida's east coast.
Conrad Iyayi, who had already admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of his trial.