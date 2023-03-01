Nebraska lawmakers hold hearing on student restraint bill
Parents and child advocates said the proposed student restraint bill puts the most vulnerable kids at risk.
As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.
Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.
The late night host spoke out in his first show since revelations that Trump tried to have him censored.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports
"What an awesome person!" Chance the Rapper wrote of Short on Twitter. "SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."
The Georgia extremist's remark on Fox News was absurd, even by her standards.
A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.
Ferrari can be a little judgemental about their own customers…
EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati
The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant
Harry Styles, Elton John and the Spice Girls are the latest artists to turn down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert. According to The Daily Express, John and Styles had to decline the opportunity as they are both on tour and couldn’t fit it around their schedules. The Spice Girls were supposedly all set to confirm but recently backed out. This comes after it was reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the opportunity to perform at the coronation concert. It’s not all bad news though, as Kylie Minogue, Take That and Lionel Richie are supposedly set to perform at the concert. Take That is also on tour this summer but according to The Daily Mail they kept May 7 free in case they were asked to perform for King Charles.King Charles' coronation will take place May 6 and the concert will take place May 7.
Ashley Graham just shared a snap from behind the scenes at Milan fashion week, where she's lounging on a bed completely naked.
Meri and Kody Brown had been in a platonic relationship for several years after she became entangled in a 2015 emotional affair with a catfish who turned out to be a woman
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.