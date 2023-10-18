Nearly two dozen Maricopa County school districts asking for bond or override this election
Nearly two dozen Maricopa County school districts are asking for money this November election. Some are asking for bonds, others are asking for an override and several are asking for both. When school districts ask for bonds, that money goes toward buildings like new schools as well as any building renovations, capital projects and school security. An override continuation is money that goes toward staff salaries and funding student academic offerings like P.E., music and full-day kindergarten, in some instances. Overrides can help districts increase their budget by up to 15%.