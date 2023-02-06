Nearly 40,000 infants in the United States are diagnosed with congenital heart defects, according to the CDC. Lyndsay Figgins McCullers never expected her son Corbin would be one of them. “They told us that he had a major, major congenital heart defect that would require open heart surgery between three and six months old,” she said. The news came as a shock. McCullers had completed multiple Level 2 ultrasounds, where doctors told her Corbin’s heart looked good. But shortly after his birth, Corbin had trouble breathing.
