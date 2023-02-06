PA Media: Video

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured, police have said. Officers were called to an address in Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service. They found three young children – two boys and a girl – and a woman with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon. All four were taken to hospital and are being treated for those injuries, West Yorkshire Police said. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation.