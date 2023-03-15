How NE Ohio school districts are changing the way students are taught to read

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

Parents in Wyandotte were sounding off once again Tuesday night about the controversial 5G cell phone tower on top of Washington Elementary School. This meeting comes nearly two weeks after the first informational meeting abruptly ended and erupted into chaos before being shut down by police. Tuesday's meeting at Washington Elementary was packed with concerned parents, but the 5G cell phone tower was nowhere on the agenda. Nonetheless, parents made it clear that their voices were heard during the public comment. “I'm not asking you to remove cell towers from the city, I'm asking you to remove a cell tower from on top of my developing child's school,” concerned parent Nicole Zeld said. In 2018, the board approved the 5G cell phone tower above Washington Elementary but the installation was delayed due to COVID. The 5G tower was constructed by T-mobile, who will pay the district $1,000 a month according to the superintendent. She adds that the tower is also in compliance with all city, federal, and state requirements.