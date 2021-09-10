Sánchez's mammoth two-run homer
Jesús Sánchez crushes a no-doubter into the right-field seats to give the Marlins an early 2-0 lead in the 1st
Jesús Sánchez crushes a no-doubter into the right-field seats to give the Marlins an early 2-0 lead in the 1st
The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home — finally.
In a remarkably short span, the Blue Jays have gone from a team on the outer fringe of the playoff race to one of its top contenders.
Role and ice time were cited as the primary reasons for pursuing a change of scenery ahead of a contract season.
First Penny Oleksiak, now Leylah Annie Fernandez. Why are some teachers trying to crush young, aspiring athletes' dreams in this country?
It's not a fun time to be a New York Yankees fan.
The Calgary Flames have bolstered their blue line, signing defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Micheal Stone to one-year deals.
Marc Gasol reportedly wants to stay in Spain with his family.
The Dodgers right-hander is done for the season.
Breaking down six games with similar spreads.
Every NBA team is looking for a center who can switch defensively and space the floor offensively. That was not the case before Chris Bosh.
Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United in the English Premier League against Newcastle on Saturday.
If Cowboys fans are complaining about officiating or the kicking game after losing to the Bucs, they're not seeing the bigger picture.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
In an expansive sitdown with his father Cecil, Newton came off as disappointed he lost the starting job to Mac Jones. He also says he understands why New England made that decision.
ESPN also canceled "Highly Questionable" on Thursday, the show that Dan Le Batard and his dad, Papi, made popular.
The Ravens are bringing in yet another running back after sustaining multiple injuries at the position.
DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit on Friday night. With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle. The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the
“I believe in him long term and believe he’ll play better as we get into this season."
CHICAGO (AP) — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 again, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture. Sale had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against the AL Central-leading White Sox. The seven-time All-Star also had a a mild bout with COVID-19 in January that required him to quarantine for two weeks. “At this point, nothing shocks me, to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said Friday. “On a daily basis w
Hyun-Jin Ryu has got the entire Blue Jays roster hooked on Korean fried chicken, so naturally the squad went to town after feasting on the Yankees.