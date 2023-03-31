NCAA Tournament - UConn vs. Miami: Best of Final Four Media Day
Players and coaches from Connecticut and Miami spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
Players and coaches from Connecticut and Miami spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
Sir Nick Faldo is back. And he is as full as ever of opinions, on everything from the BBC, through the height of tees, to LIV Golf. His return, however, may come as a surprise, because last August he bade farewell from the commentary box at the American network CBS, for whom he had covered all the big golfing events (and a few smaller ones) for 16 years.
Fury FC promoter Eric Garcia has more questions than answers about Texas after he says a fighter could've died due to a referee mistake.
The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
Watch Gronk and Brady relive their glory days from the field as they face off on the sand
Russell Westbrook starred for the Los Angeles Clippers, while his former team the Los Angeles Lakers continued their playoff push.
At last count, Ian Poulter had 14 Ferraris in the garage of his Orlando mansion, but the Englishman has opted instead to travel by helicopter across this Florida city for this week’s £20 million LIV Golf event.
The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. You never want to see Survivor host Jeff Probst pulling up to your beach in a boat… unless you’re on the Tika tribe, that is. After losing its second immunity challenge in a row, Tika — which had been whittled down to just Carolyn, Yam Yam and […]
Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert is the latest player to speak publicly about NBA officiating this season.
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Red Bull principal Christian Horner has criticized the stricter interpretation of a rule that bans Formula One team employees from climbing pit wall for victory celebrations. F1 race director Niels Wittich issued instructions stating “it is forbidden to climb on a pit wall debris fence at any time.”
VANCOUVER — Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday. Tocchet says he respects the decision the Russian winger made in consultation with his family. The jerseys, designed by local artist Christin Hryc, feature a rainbow and flowers across the Canucks' orca logo, and rainbow patches on the shoulders. Kuzmenko, 27, has become a fan favourite in his first NHL season due to his wide smile and outg
Major League Baseball’s opening day can offer an occasionally instructive peek under hood, even if it’s merely just 1/162nd of the season to come.
When the ebullient Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez leaped around, hugging everyone he could find, including the mechanics of a rival team, following his win in Saudi Arabia two weekends ago, there was one very noticeable dissenter in the crowd. His face was a study of stoic impassivity under overwhelming pressure to join in the celebrations. That man was Jos Verstappen, the father of the driver who had come second, double world champion Max Verstappen.